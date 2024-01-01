2 boys among 4 seriously injured after car crashes through West Side bus shelter, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were seriously injured, including two young boys, after a car crashed through a bus stop shelter Monday afternoon on the city's West Side.

The crash happened near West Roosevelt Road and Central Park Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

A vehicle could be seen crashed into a CTA bus stop shelter at the scene. Shattered glass covered the surrounding sidewalk.

Two boys, ages two and nine, were take to Stroger Hospital with serious injures, CFD said.

Two other people were also taken to a hospital in serious condition, officials said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

No further information was immediately available.