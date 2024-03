6 injured in Beverly car crash, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were injured in a car crash Sunday evening on the city's South Side.

The crash happened in the 10700 block of Western Avenue, in the Beverly neighborhood near Morgan Park, the Chicago Fire Department said.

At least six people were taken to various hospitals in conditions ranging from good to serious, fire officials said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

This is a breaking news story, check back with ABC7 for updates.