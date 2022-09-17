Armed robbery: Group carjacked near Museum Campus during Mexican Independence Day event, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An armed carjacking happened overnight Saturday during Mexican Independence Day celebrations near Museum Campus, Chicago police said.

Five people were inside a vehicle in the Near South Side neighborhood's 1400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive at about 3:15 a.m. when an armed offender demanded they get out, police said. The offender took several necklaces from two victims before taking the vehicle and fleeing southbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

SEE ALSO | Streets reopen after Mexican Independence Day celebrations lead to traffic gridlock downtown

No one was injured and area detectives are investigating, police said.

The vehicle taken a 2011 Nissan Rogue, police said. It has an Illinois license plate and the number is DD47882.

Police did not provide further information about the robbery.