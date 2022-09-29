CPD says woman killed in crash with Chicago carjacking suspects on crime spree throughout SW Side

Suspects, driving stolen car, stole 2 more vehicles in McKinley Park, Heart of Chicago, police said

Chicago police said a woman was killed in a Little Village crash with suspected carjackers on a crime spree throughout the SW Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several suspected carjackers caused a deadly crash Wednesday night in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, CPD said.

Early Thursday morning, the badly damaged cars remained on the scene where one woman was killed after police said four suspects carjacked two drivers and led officers on a chase.

Authorities said it all started before 7 p.m. when four suspects driving a stolen white pick-up truck carjacked a 65-year-old woman in the 3400-block of South Claremont Avenue in McKinley Park, stealing her black Honda.

Police said those same suspects carjacked a second 25-year-old woman, in the 1900-block of West 21st Place, stealing her white Honda in Chicago's Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

They then headed back to the 3400-block of South Leavitt Street in McKinley Park and attempted to set the pickup truck they stole on fire, CPD said.

Police said the suspects then jumped into the stolen black Honda and took off.

Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off, leading them on a chase.

They crashed into a Toyota in the 3100-block of South Kedzie Avenue. The 55-year-old woman driving was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital, where she died.

CPD said they arrested all four suspects, and recovered two weapons in the car.

Charges are pending. Major Accidents Detectives are investigating the incident.