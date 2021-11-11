carjacking

Radio host Maze Jackson's Porsche carjacked in South Loop; Homer Glen man charged

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Radio host Maze Jackson is rarely at a loss for words, but the theft of his Porsche left him speechless.

"Here I am minding my business in the middle of the day, just getting off work, and he has the audacity to try and steal my car," Jackson said.

RELATED: Man pulled from car in Loop carjacking, police say

William Nixon, 28, of Homer Glen is now charged with vehicular hijacking, allegedly using a stolen truck to rear-end Jackson in the South Loop. When he got out to exchange insurance information, Jackson said Nixon hopped into his Porsche.

"So I jump in the car, and we start to scuffle. There's a brawl. We start punching and fighting," he said. "The one thing he did say was 'The apocalypse is coming. And I'm sorry, I gotta steal your Porsche!' And I was kind of like, OK."

RELATED: Wicker Park carjacking sparks chase throughout city, police say

The vehicle sped off with Jackson's cell phone inside, which allowed police to track the car to Aurora. There, Nixon was arrested after a foot chase, during which he allegedly attempted another carjacking.

Jackson admitted he let his guard down.

"Every story I've seen is of a 14- or 15-year-old Black kid as a carjacker, and so shame on me," he said.

RELATED: Innocent driver nearly killed in Roseland crash with stolen SUV

Jackson credited law enforcement for the recovery of his vehicle, and said it was important to share his story at a time when police have come under fire for the surge in carjackings.
