Chicago police: Uber Eats driver carjacked at gunpoint on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three suspects carjacked an Uber Eats driver at gunpoint in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The 31-year-old victim got out of his car to deliver food in the 2100-block of South Millard Avenue at about 2:50 a.m. when police said three suspects approached him.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the keys to his gray Nissan Altima, police said.

The victim was not injured, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.