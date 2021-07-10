Chicago violence: BGA investigates juvenile carjacking suspects

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Government Association is investigating rising carjackings in Chicago involving juveniles.There were more than 1,400 carjackings in 2020, according to CPD data. Only 13% of those incidents saw an arrest.Of that 13%, the BGA found at least 66 cases involved teens as young as 13. Most of those juveniles are from the city's South and West sides.City officials said they are working on programs for the juveniles involved in these crimes, like counseling, mentorship, therapy or after-school activities.Sidnee King from the BGA joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about the investigation.Read the full story at