Chicago violence: BGA investigates juvenile carjacking suspects

Some suspects as young as 13, Chicago police data show
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Government Association is investigating rising carjackings in Chicago involving juveniles.

There were more than 1,400 carjackings in 2020, according to CPD data. Only 13% of those incidents saw an arrest.

Of that 13%, the BGA found at least 66 cases involved teens as young as 13. Most of those juveniles are from the city's South and West sides.

RELATED: Chicago carjacking surge driven by young offenders, but no deterrence programs allowed

City officials said they are working on programs for the juveniles involved in these crimes, like counseling, mentorship, therapy or after-school activities.

Sidnee King from the BGA joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about the investigation.

Read the full story at bettergov.org.
