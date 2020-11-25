Chicago carjackings up 127% over last year, police data show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police data show carjackings are up 127% over this time last year.So far, there have been at least 1,151 carjackings in Chicago in 2020, the ABC 7 Chicago data team found. That is the highest total since 2002.There were 507 carjackings in all of 2019.Instances of the crime jumped up in May, and incidents have remained high ever since. There have been over 90 carjackings this month, putting November on course to have the most of any month in 2020.There were 163 carjackings in August, which was the most previously in one month this year.Chicago police are increasing patrols in the Bucktown neighborhood after multiple carjackings have been reported there this week.On Tuesday morning, there was an attempted robbery on North Marshfield, and the victim ended up being shot.