Chicago City Council committee to vote on plan for Bally's casino in River West

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special city council committee is expected to vote Friday on plans for Bally's Corp. to build a casino in River West.
If the committee signs off, the full council would vote on May 25.
Final approval could still be months away.
Last week, residents pushed back on a proposal they worry will increase traffic and crime.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the Bally's proposal as her final selection for a Chicago casino earlier this month.
The development would replace the Chicago Tribune printing plant along the Chicago River at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street in River West.
