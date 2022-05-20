casino

Chicago City Council committee to vote on plan for Bally's casino in River West

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special city council committee is expected to vote Friday on plans for Bally's Corp. to build a casino in River West.

If the committee signs off, the full council would vote on May 25.

Final approval could still be months away.

Last week, residents pushed back on a proposal they worry will increase traffic and crime.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the Bally's proposal as her final selection for a Chicago casino earlier this month.

The development would replace the Chicago Tribune printing plant along the Chicago River at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street in River West.
