casino

Chicago City Council committee to begin casino approval process

Bally's proposal calls for casino at site of Tribune Publishing Plant at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street in River West
By , , and
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago City Council committee to begin casino approval process

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The approval process for a Chicago casino will take steps forward Monday as a special committee of aldermen will discuss the finalist.

Last week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced she selected the Bally's Corporation for the city's sole casino license, beating out two other bids.

The Bally's Casino and Hotel is expected to be built in the River West neighborhood on what is now the Chicago Tribune's Freedom Center printing plant near Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street.

But the project doesn't have the green light just yet. The full City Council and the Illinois Gaming board need to approve the project.

WATCH: 'This is a milestone': Mayor Lightfoot announces casino development pick


EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces the winning proposal for a Chicago casino.



The city estimates a casino will bring $200 million a year in tax revenue, which would be earmarked for police and fire pensions according to officials, but the road ahead to approval could be a bumpy one.

"I want those line of Illinois license plates that are queued up going to casinos in Indiana to be coming right here," Mayor Lightfoot said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot picks Bally's proposal as choice for Chicago casino

A River North Resident's Association survey showed that nearly 80 percent of respondents don't want it in their back yard.

Some aldermen in nearby wards are not thrilled about the approval process.

"There were a number of indicators during this process that showed there was some preference towards Bally's," Brendan Reilly, 42nd Ward alderman, said.

The special committee has only met one time and Monday's virtual meeting will be its second.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoriver westcasinolori lightfootgamblingchicago city council
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CASINO
Lightfoot picks River West site for Chicago casino
Mayor pushes back on reports Bally's is Chicago casino frontrunner
Aldermen raise concerns about Chicago casino finalists
Chinatown leaders worry Chicago casino could worsen problem gambling
TOP STORIES
Group robs man at gunpoint in Lincoln Park
Young man fighting for life after thief shot him 3 times
12-year-old boy injured in shooting on SW Side, police say
Gardener killed in West Pullman shooting ID'd; rapper among those shot
CPD searching for man they say attacked 3 women, sexually assaulted 1
23 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Moms of missing Black women gather to ensure cases are not forgotten
Show More
Chicago community celebrates Ukrainian moms on Mother's Day
$50M worth of cocaine found in Nespresso factory
Judge denies Kim Foxx's bid to let inmate out early under new law
Marriott takes on Airbnb by offering private home rentals
Chicago Weather: Breezy, much warmer Monday
More TOP STORIES News