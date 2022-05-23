casino

Chicago City Council committee votes to approve plan for Bally's casino in River West

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
City Council committee to vote on NW Side casino plan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Plans to build a casino in Chicago's River West neighborhood were approved overwhelmingly by a city council committee Monday.

The special casino committee voted 27-3 to approve the Bally's casino. Aldermen Reilly, Hopkins and Smith voted against the measure.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the Bally's proposal as her final selection for a Chicago casino earlier this month.

Last week, residents pushed back on a proposal they worry will increase traffic and crime.

The vote was pushed back to Monday after new documents were received last week.

The development would replace the Chicago Tribune printing plant along the Chicago River at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street in River West.

The full city council vote will now vote on it, which is expected to happen on Wednesday.

