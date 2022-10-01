Apple Fest returns to Chicago's Lincoln Square, Ravenswood for 35th year

Apple Fest returns to Chicago's Lincoln Square this weekend bringing fall fun to the community.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Usher in fall with the 35th Annual Apple Fest happening this October 1 and 2 in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood.

The event will take place from Lawrence to Wilson Avenues on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lincoln Avenue will be closed to traffic starting at 4 a.m. Saturday. The street will be re-opened late Sunday evening.

Sales of unique apple-inspired food, drink and artisan goods will be available for the community and neighbors to enjoy and ring in the start of fall.

The festival will have live music, kids' activities and several fall goodies with vendors including Amy's Candy Bar, Edgewater Candles, Urban Pooch and Timeless Toys.

New participants include Zimt Bakery, BWYB Products and Lena Rose Beauty.