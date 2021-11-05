Chicago's official Christmas tree revealed, lighting ceremony returns to in-person event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 108th annual City of Chicago Christmas tree was revealed on Friday morning.Officials released a photo of the 51 foot Blue Spruce which comes from the Benavides family in the Logan Square neighborhood.Crews will cut down the tree from their yard at 9:30 a.m. Friday and then moved to Millennium Park.The lighting ceremony is scheduled for November 19th and returns to an in-person event.According to the city, this year's event has been expanded and reimagined to provide more space and opportunities for guests to participate. It includes multiple viewing locations with screens and concessions across Millennium Park and a main stage on the Great Lawn with the traditional tree lighting ceremony starting at 6 p.m.It will be followed by fireworks and a special concert headlined by singer-songwriter Brian McKnight.