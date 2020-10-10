Chicago in search of city's 'official' Christmas tree to display in Millennium Park

CHICAGO -- Christmas is just around the corner and the City of Chicago is already in search of the perfect Christmas tree.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) are looking for a tree to grace Millennium Park and serve as the City's "official" Christmas tree this holiday season.

The Nelson family from Elgin is donating a 55-foot tall sprice that will servie as Chicago's official Christmas tree.



Nominations for tree from the Chicagoland area will be accepted through October 23, city officials said.

All nominated tree must meet the following criteria:
  • Be at least 45 feet or taller;

  • Be located less than 0 miles from Chicago's Loop, but preference will be given to trees within 15 miles of Chicago; and

  • Preferable, be a Norway Spruce or Fir Tree. Pine trees are ineligible, as they are not sturdy enough.


    • Tree that do not meet the criteria will not be considered.

    The City of Chicago's 107th Christmas Tree will shine this holiday season in Millennium Park near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street.

    To submit a tree for consideration, you can email dcase@cityofchicago.com.

    Submissions must include:

  • the owner(s) name, address, phone and email;

  • a brief description of why the tree should be Chicago's official Christmas Tree - including any background information on the tree that makes it special; and

  • at least two photographs of the tree (one from afar and one up close).


    • For more information or details, visit the Millennium Park website.

    The video featured is from a previous report.
