Chicago in search of city's 'official' Christmas tree to display in Millennium Park

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) are looking for a tree to grace Millennium Park and serve as the City's "official" Christmas tree this holiday season.
Nominations for tree from the Chicagoland area will be accepted through October 23, city officials said.
All nominated tree must meet the following criteria:
Tree that do not meet the criteria will not be considered.
The City of Chicago's 107th Christmas Tree will shine this holiday season in Millennium Park near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street.
To submit a tree for consideration, you can email dcase@cityofchicago.com.
Submissions must include:
For more information or details, visit the Millennium Park website.
