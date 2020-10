Chicago in search of city's 'official' Christmas tree to display in Millennium Park

EMBED >More News Videos The Nelson family from Elgin is donating a 55-foot tall sprice that will servie as Chicago's official Christmas tree.

Be at least 45 feet or taller;

Be located less than 0 miles from Chicago's Loop, but preference will be given to trees within 15 miles of Chicago; and

Preferable, be a Norway Spruce or Fir Tree. Pine trees are ineligible, as they are not sturdy enough.

the owner(s) name, address, phone and email;

a brief description of why the tree should be Chicago's official Christmas Tree - including any background information on the tree that makes it special; and

at least two photographs of the tree (one from afar and one up close).

CHICAGO -- Christmas is just around the corner and the City of Chicago is already in search of the perfect Christmas tree.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) are looking for a tree to grace Millennium Park and serve as the City's "official" Christmas tree this holiday season.Nominations for tree from the Chicagoland area will be accepted through October 23, city officials said.The City of Chicago's 107th Christmas Tree will shine this holiday season in Millennium Park near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street.To submit a tree for consideration, you can email dcase@cityofchicago.com.For more information or details, visit the Millennium Park website