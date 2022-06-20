chicago city council

Mayor Lori Lightfoot picks Monique Scott to replace her brother as 24th Ward alderman

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
24th Ward alderman resigns from Chicago City Council

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced her choice to replace 24th Ward Alderman Michael Scott Jr.: his sister.

On Monday, Lightfoot appointed Monique Scott to lead the West Side ward that encompasses much of the Lawndale neighborhood. She made her decision after a selection process led by community members.

"Monique Scott has been a dedicated and active member of the North Lawndale community for her entire life," Lightfoot said in a written statement. "There is no one better suited to lead the residents of the 24th ward at this critical time for recovery and development. Furthermore, Monique has the resourcefulness and community connectedness to work across sectors to get things done. I look forward to working with her as she takes on this new role."

Monique Scott currently serves as park supervisor of recreation at a major facility for the Chicago Park District, Lightfoot said.

Scott Jr. announced last month he would resign his post to join Cinespace Studios.

Monique Scott will appear in front of the City Council Committee on Committees and Rules prior to a confirmation vote by the full City Council on Wednesday, June 22.

