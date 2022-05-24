chicago city council

24th Ward Alderman Michael Scott Jr. resigns from Chicago City Council

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Alderman Michael Scott Jr., of the 24th Ward, announced Tuesday morning he is resigning from his position.

In a statement, Scott called his aldermanic role the "greatest honor" of his life.

He said the ward, which encompasses much of the Lawndale neighborhood, is poised for a major renaissance; although, it has seen its share of losses, including public safety, resources and the COVID pandemic.

"I have personally worked extremely hard to address these issues, and at times at the detriment of my own family. And after much thought and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my elected role of Alderman," he said.

Scott's resignation will be effective June 3.

