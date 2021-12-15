chicago city council

Chicago City Council approves Anjanette Young settlement, sports betting at stadiums

Ald. Carrie Austin collapses in City Council chambers
By
Chicago sports betting, Anjanette Young settlement in front of Council

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A nearly $3 million settlement for botched Chicago police raid victim Anjanette Young was approved by City Council Wednesday.

The full City Council met in person on Wednesday to take in some of the last items of this year. A brief recess had to be taken after 34th Ward Ald. Carrie Austin collapsed in her seat.

Video from inside the meeting showed her colleagues running to her chair and surrounding her. A source told ABC7 she is alert and comfortable and at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

WATCH | Ald. Carrie Austin collapses during City Council meeting


Chicago City Council members rushed to support 34th Ward Ald. Carrie Austin after she collapsed in her seat in chambers Wednesday.


The packed agenda does have some items that have made headlines this year, including a multi-million dollar settlement to Anjanette Young, the Chicago woman who was handcuffed while naked by police officers during a botched raid of her home in 2019.

The Finance Committee's unanimous approval to recommend the $2.9 million settlement was also approved by the full City Council Wednesday morning.

In all, over $5 million in settlements in four cases were approved.

The council also approved sports betting at Wrigley Field, Soldier Field and other Chicago stadiums. Eight aldermen voted against the measure, with some citing concerns about revenue being taken from the city's planned casino.

The ordinance will allow sports gambling facilities within Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field, Soldier Field, the United Center and Wintrust Arena, or at sites within five blocks of those stadiums.

Two off-track betting businesses could also set up sportsbooks, and one would be allowed in a casino, when it's built.

