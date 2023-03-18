WATCH LIVE

better government association

Better Government Association lays out policy agenda for Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 18, 2023 4:01PM
The Better Government Association spoke with ABC7 about its policy agenda before new a Chicago City Council is sworn in under a new mayor.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This May, a new Chicago City Council will be sworn in under a new mayor. The change in leadership offers new opportunities for reform and government transparency.

The Better Government Association's policy agenda for Chicago pursues structural reforms of the city council, further empowerment of the Office of Inspector General, and measures to strengthen the city's transparency policies and end known inefficiencies in budget and operation.

As Chicago welcomes both re-elected and newly appointed leadership at City Hall, the hope is that public officials fix broken structures, implement best practices and enact serious transparency reforms to restore the public's trust in city government.

To read more of the BGA's policy agenda for Chicago, visit bettergov.org.

