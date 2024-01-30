CPS high school students walk out of class to demand Gaza cease-fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of Chicago Public Schools students walked out of class Friday to protest the Israel-Hamas war and call for a cease-fire in Gaza.

The bulk of the students were outside for about an hour, with some sticking around longer. They gathered close to the front entrance, taking turns speaking on the megaphone. Then the nearly 200 students began marching and chanting around school property.

At Lake Tech High School, school security was present the entire time, so, the district said, students could express their First Amendment rights safely.

Similar crowds of students also walked out of Curie Metro High School in Archer Heights, Westinghouse High School in Humboldt Park and Jones College Prep in the South Loop.

Those students then to the CTA to City Hall to protest, and blocked traffic at one point on Randolph.

The Anti-Defamation League said student walkouts like these and other protests across the city the last several months have been rife with antisemitism, and potentially make Jewish student feel unsafe.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez released a statement saying in part, "We are a District that is committed to student voice and student participation in civic life and democracy, but harassment, discrimination, and bias-based harm have no place in our school communities."

The walkouts come a day before the Chicago City Council will vote on a resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, along with the release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas.