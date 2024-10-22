Mayor moves to fill final vacancy on CPS Board, nominating Chicago police hate crimes investigator

Brand new CPS Board will meet Thursday for 1st time, but will not be taking action on Pedro Martinez

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson moved to fill the final vacancy on the CPS Board of Education Tuesday, nominating CPD investigator Rafael Yanez.

Mayor moves to fill final vacancy on CPS Board Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson moved to fill the final vacancy on the CPS Board of Education Tuesday, nominating CPD investigator Rafael Yanez.

Mayor moves to fill final vacancy on CPS Board Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson moved to fill the final vacancy on the CPS Board of Education Tuesday, nominating CPD investigator Rafael Yanez.

Mayor moves to fill final vacancy on CPS Board Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson moved to fill the final vacancy on the CPS Board of Education Tuesday, nominating CPD investigator Rafael Yanez.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson on Tuesday moved to fill the final vacancy on the Chicago Board of Education, nominating a hate crimes investigator from the Chicago Police Department.

It comes just days before the new board is expected to hold its first meeting.

The brand new CPS Board will meet Thursday for the very first time, but will not be taking any action on Pedro Martinez.

But, that could come as soon as next week.

Mayor Johnson presided over a special City Council meeting Tuesday to handle some unfinished business from earlier this month.

Behind the scenes, Johnson was moving to finish the business of filling the last spot on the CPS Board.

Chicago police hate crimes investigator Rafael Yanez, a former City Council candidate, has been picked to fill the seventh and final spot.

SEE ALSO: Chicago's deputy mayor for education taking leave of absence

"Rafael Yanez and other board members, who have been nominated, are individuals that have literally fought hard for democracy to have an elected, representative school board," Johnson said. "These are deeply caring individuals that love our city, and they want to see our school district transform."

The mayor repeatedly dodged questions about whether the new board has been ordered to fire CEO Martinez once they take office.

"Well, you know, look, here's what these board members are prepared, again, is to carry out the vision of the people of Chicago," Johnson said.

RELATED: Chicago school board race for 4th District heats up between candidates Karen Zaccor, Ellen Rosenfeld

But, Johnson suggested the board would move expeditiously.

"We have a committee that is dedicated to that work, and so there's no time to wait when it comes to executing that full vision. And I believe this board is up for that challenge," Johnson said.