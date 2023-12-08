Chicago public safety committee passes hate crime ordinance update that centralizes reporting

The Chicago City Council's Public Safety Committee passed a new hate crime ordinance that centralizes where the crimes are reported as data shows a 20-year high of hate crimes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council Public Safety Committee passed a new hate crime ordinance that centralizes where they are reported as data shows a 20-year high of hate crimes.

It's the first time in more than 30 years that the city's hate crime ordinance has been changed and strengthened. The biggest change is creating one central location at which hate crimes will be reported.

"We've seen a more than 315% increase in antisemitic incidents in the United States over the last two months since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7," said David Goldenberg, Midwest regional director for the Anti-Defamation League.

EXCLUSIVE: Dad of Muslim boy killed in suburban stabbing speaks out

Goldenberg said it's not just the Jewish community that is seeing spikes in hate crimes; so are the Muslim and Black communities, and other minorities as well.

"People think, Oh, it didn't happen to me. The reality is it affects all of us," he said.

RELATED: Hate crime reports on the rise in Chicago

The new ordinance would add a formal definition of what a hate incident is, so it can be stopped before it escalates into a crime. It also requires hate crime training for Chicago police officers, enhances reporting requirements for city agencies, and create one central locations where hate crimes or incidents are reported, utilizing 311.

"People are just calling anybody they can think of to report a crime or incident; then everybody has different numbers," said 50th Ward Alderwoman Debra Silverstein.

Silverstein is leading the way in making the changes a reality

"I'm hoping that if we can reduce the number of hate crimes around the world, it will shine a light on us," she said.

The ordinance heads to the full city council for a vote on Wednesday.