Chicago weather: City Council committee expected to vote on cooling ordinance after heat deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council Zoning committee is expected to vote on a "cooling ordinance" Tuesday.It comes after three women were found dead amid high temperatures in a Rogers Park senior home last month.As Chicago faces another brutally hot day, the Committee on Zoning is expected to vote on a "cooling ordinance," outlining cooling requirements for landlords.The changes include requirements that senior living centers and large-scale apartment buildings must have common areas that are air-conditioned.The requirements also call for those air conditioners to get turned on when the heat index exceeds 80 degrees.The ordinance was introduced after three women were found dead in their apartments at a Rogers Park senior living facility amid soaring temperatures.Alderman Maria Hadden introduced this ordinance. If approved, it would require landlords to meet the requirements immediately with temporary equipment.And permanent equipment will have to be installed by May 1, 2024.