Mayor Lightfoot threatens citations, jail time after police break up house parties across Chicago

With the weekend bringing warm weather, Chicago police broke up multiple large gatherings Friday night, including a house party with 150 guests.
"When you go out and party, when you go home to your momma, your grandma, or anybody in your household who has an underlying medical condition, you are bringing death to their doorstep," Lightfoot said.
She said authorities are aware of more parties and gatherings planned for Saturday night.
"This frankly doesn't come as a surprise, given the warm weather. We've all been cooped up. We all miss our friends, and we all want to go outside and gather in groups," Lightfoot said during a Saturday press conference. "However, those aspirations simply cannot become a reality in the middle of a pandemic."
She said those desires are no excuse for breaking the law and refusing to follow the stay-at-home order.
"We will shut you down, we will cite you, and if we need to, we will arrest you and we will take you to jail," Lightfoot said.
Lightfoot and Chicago police are asking residents to anonymously submit tips about any house parties at cpdtip.com.
"We've lost officers to COVID-19, we've lost firefighters to COVID-19. They've given the ultimate sacrifice, willing to risk their lives, to save all of us. For a silly party, you are risking first responders' lives," said CPD Superintendent David Brown.
Police are aware of six parties planned for Saturday night.
They chose to hold their press conference Saturday afternoon in East Garfield Park because they got tipped off that a party was planned in the neighborhood.
Mayor Lightfoot said compliance with the stay-at-home order has gone down over the past week from 82% to 77%.
Last weekend, a viral video reportedly showing a large house party on Chicago's Northwest Side drew outrage across the country. The host later apologized, saying he hadn't been following news reports of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Brown said people violating the stay at home order will be held accountable.
"We have given enough warning. We're getting to the point where we're trying to save lives and if our message is not resonating with people who are promoting parties, or coming out to parties, we have to take that next level of enforcement to make sure that we save lives," Brown said Saturday.
"Your actions are going to make a difference between whether or not we get out sooner or later, whether or not we have a summer or we do not," Lightfoot said. "It's absolutely essential that we stay the course and people stay home."