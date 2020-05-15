coronavirus chicago

Cardinal Blase Cupich plans gradual reopening for Chicago Roman Catholic churches

By and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Cardinal Blase Cupich's plan to begin gradually reopening the archdiocese's Roman Catholic churches is developed by coordinating with the governor's office and public health officials.

On Thursday, Cardinal Cupich told ABC 7's Alan Krashesky that Chicago Catholics should not expect church as usual.

"What we're talking about here is a real culture shift for us, because we took for granted that people would just come to church and take a pew seat with a view and worship," said Cardinal Cupich.

RELATED: Chicago Archdiocese announces timeline for reopening churches amid COVID-19 stay-at-home order

The first phase of the cardinal's plan begins next week, when parish volunteers will be trained to implement the gradual reopening in webinars. Those volunteers will be picked from "non-vulnerable" groups and additional precautions are planned.

"There'll be things such as temperature taking and get an idea of they if they show any symptoms but also that group would be younger people," Cardinal Cupich told ABC 7.

On May 23, churches that pass a readiness test would be allowed to open for funerals, weddings, baptisms and reconciliation, but only for groups of 10 people or less. On May 30, those churches could expand to include private prayer and adoration, also limited to 10 people groups.

What happens next -- opening services for larger groups and masses-- is not determined or approved, as of Thursday. But, it might possibly include strict limits on reduced church capacity and social distancing rules.

"This contagion, this enemy of the virus, is only going to be conquered if we all stick together," said Cardinal Cupich.

RELATED: Willie Wilson voices support for 100 churches to reopen Sunday in defiance of stay-at-home order

He does not agree with pastors of some Illinois churches who say they're opening for regular services against the governor's stay-at-home order, claiming a constitutional right.

"People do have freedom of religion, the right to worship and so on. And yet, it's not an absolute right if the public good, and public health, is jeopardized as a result," Cardinal Cupich said.

The cardinal admits the pandemic is creating a financial challenge for the church, but he notes many people who've lost their jobs are in the same situation.

With all the stress and needs people have now, he believes this is when church ministries are most needed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagoblase cupichsocial distancingjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoischurchcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicreopening illinois
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Crime down 30% in April
What to know about Illinois' 87,937 COVID-19 cases
Willie Wilson voices support for 100 churches to reopen Sunday in defiance of stay-at-home order
Chicago boy, 12, is youngest to die from COVID-19 in Cook County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois poised to move to next phase of reopening
Chicago boy, 12, is youngest to die from COVID-19 in Cook County
Wisconsin bars, restaurants packed after safer-at-home order thrown out
National, state registries established to track mysterious children's illness linked to COVID-19
Power outages in South Loop caused by electrical fire
WATCH: Still haven't received your stimulus check from the IRS? Try visiting this page
Chicago AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Storms, rain continue overnight
Show More
Federal health officials release edited coronavirus reopening guidance
Grocery store prices rose sharply in April from COVID-19 pandemic
'How to Get Away with Murder' stars get emotional over series finale
How long before we know if reopenings cause coronavirus spikes?
ABC 7 Connecting Communities
More TOP STORIES News