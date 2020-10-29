coronavirus chicago

New Chicago COVID-19 restriction non-essential business hours extended under state mitigation order

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago non-essential businesses like bars, restaurants and liquor stores are actually getting extended hours under the new state-imposed COVID-19 mitigations that start Friday.

The city first announced new restrictions last week to combat the COVID-19 surge seen here and across the state. Those restrictions included shuttering all indoor service at bars without food service, all liquor sales ending at 9 p.m. and all non-essential businesses closing from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

However, under Governor JB Pritzker's mitigations, the city is extending those hours. While all bars and restaurants, regardless of food service, are not allowed to operate indoor dining, all non-essential businesses now must be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

That allows restaurants and bars that can no longer offer that indoor service an extra hour of outdoor operations each evening.

The city is also modifying its liquor curfew to allow on-site or to-go alcohol sales at bars and restaurants until 11 p.m.

Some bar and restaurant owners have said they feel unfairly targeted by the city and state's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, and are demanding to see proof from the state that they're causing the surge in coronavirus cases we're seeing.

Suburban Cook County is also under new state-mandated restrictions, and some bar and restaurant owners there are pushing back. Orland Park, Libertyville, Itasca, Morton Grove and even Aurora have asked Governor Pritzker to reconsider the restrictions.

The new state-mandated COVID-19 mitigations go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

New COVID-19 mitigations for Chicago and suburban Cook County



Bars:



-No indoor service

-All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.
-All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
-No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
-Tables should be 6 feet apart
-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
-No dancing or standing indoors
-Reservations required for each party
-No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants



-No indoor dining or bar service

-All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.
-Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
-Reservations required for each party
-No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings



-Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
-No party buses
-Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

