Kids COVID vaccine: 1st shipments of Pfizer pediatric doses arrive in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The very first shipment of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine arrived Tuesday at the Chicago Family Health Center on Chicago's South Side. It will remain in the super cold freezer until the clinic is allowed to start giving shots to five to11-year-olds."We prefer they come by appointment, but we will not turn anybody away," said Dr. Susan Oyetunde, the interim chief medical officer with Chicago Family Health Center.All six of the Chicago Family Health Centers plan to hold evening and Saturday hours to accommodate working parents and their kids because the clinics serve populations that have been hesitant about the vaccine. Education is part of the plan too."When they come into the clinic, we will have one-on-one education sessions,' Dr. Oyetunde said.With the arrival of pediatric vaccine supplies Tuesday and the vaccine Wednesday, Northwestern Children's Practice is gearing up as well."Within the first week or two, we will have a weekend -- both Saturday and Sunday -- where people can walk in and have evening time," said Dr. Scott Goldstein with Northwestern Children's Practice.The White House and local public health officials have called on pediatricians to play a major role in getting the younger kids vaccinated."It's a little tricky. We also have to account for a limited staff. We have a very busy patient flow, [and] we can't just drop everything and vaccinate everybody," Dr. Goldstein added.Northwestern Children's Practice plans to bring in extra staff to help, but asks parents who are very anxious to get their kids vaccinated as soon as possible to be patient."We are telling parents, no 5-11 years are going to be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving," Dr. Goldstein said.If parents can't get their children vaccinated at pediatrician offices or health clinics, hospitals, pharmacies and certain schools will all be available and supply will not be an issue.Tuesday evening,, a major expansion of the nation's vaccination campaign.President Biden released a statement on vaccinations for kids 5-11 Tuesday night.