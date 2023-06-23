A crash on Chicago;s Southwest Side on Pulaski Road caused a car to split in half Friday morning.

Car splits in half in crash on Pulaski on Southwest Side; 1 critically injured, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was critically injured in a crash on the Southwest Side Friday morning that split one vehicle in half, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 4:44 a.m. at 59th Street and Pulaski Road. Police said a Ford Mustang driven by a 25-year-old man was driving south at a high rate of speed when it struck a Toyota SUV driven by a 50-year-old man.

The driver of the Mustang fled on foot but was located several blocks away, police said. The driver of the Toyota was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Chopper 7HD flew above the scene, where it appeared the Toyota SUV was split in half, with debris scattered around the street. Police have closed parts of Pulaski Road as they investigate.

Further details were not immediately available.