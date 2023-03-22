WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
car crash

Belmont Cragin crash: 2 injured, 1 critically, after SUV hits tree on NW Side, Chicago police say

26-year-old passenger, 23-year-old driver injured in incident

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, March 22, 2023 12:03PM
2 injured, 1 critically, when SUV hits tree on NW Side: CPD
EMBED <>More Videos

A Chicago crash left 2 injured, 1 critically, on Central Avenue in Belmont Cragin early Wednesday morning, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured, one critically, after an SUV hit a tree in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood early Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

A 23-year-old man was driving a Ford SUV north in the 2400-block of Central Avenue about 12:05 a.m. when he lost control and hit a tree, CPD said.

RELATED: Chicago police: Woman, 78, killed in NW Side crash ID'd; 6 others, including children, injured

The driver was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition, and a 26-year-old man, who was a passenger in the SUV, was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A third man who had been in the car was not injured.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW