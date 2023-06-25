2 seriously injured in wrong-way Bishop Ford Expressway crash: Illinois State Police

2 people were seriously injured in a wrong-way I-94 crash on Chicago's far South Side Sunday, Illinois State Police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on the Bishop Ford Expressway early Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Illinois State Police said just after 4:30 a.m., a gray Jeep was driving south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 130th Street on the city's far South Side.

The Jeep hit a gray Infiniti head-on, then crashed into the median.

Both drivers were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

It was not immediately clear why the Jeep was driving the wrong way, and no identifying information was provided about either driver.

