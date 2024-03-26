Outbound lanes of Kennedy Expressway open after wrong-way driver crashes into garbage truck: ISP

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A wrong-way driver crashed into a garbage truck on the Kennedy Expressway early Tuesday morning, causing major delays, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened at about 5:48 a.m. on the Kennedy Expressway between North Avenue and Armitage Avenue on the Northwest Side.

Illinois State Police said the passenger vehicle was driving southbound on the northbound ramp when it struck a garbage truck head-on.

Crews closed all Kennedy Expressway lanes four about an hour and a half. IDOT told ABC7 there was a fuel spill on the expressway.

The wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital. No life-threatening injuries have been reported.

All lanes were back open by 7:15 a.m.

