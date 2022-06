CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 29-year-old woman died early Friday morning after the car she was driving jumped the curb and hit a tree in Chicago's South Side Brainerd neighborhood, CPD said.The woman was driving a blue Honda Civic just before 4:10 a.m. in the 9300-block of South Vincennes Avenue when the vehicle jumped the curb and hit a tree, according to Chicago police. She was injured in the crash and died on the scene.No one else was in the vehicle and no other vehicles appeared to be involved in the incident.Area Two detectives are investigating.