Cragin crash: Man dies after being hit by car on NW Side, Chicago police say

There was a Chicago crash early Wednesday morning. A man died after a car hit him near Cicero and Armitage in Cragin, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 46-year-old man died early Wednesday morning, after a vehicle hit him on Chicago's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

A 56-year-old man was driving a white sedan south in the 2000-block of North Cicero Avenue about 5 a.m. when he hit the other man at the intersection with Armitage Avenue in Cragin, CPD said.

The man who was hit was taken to Stroger hospital, where he died, police said.

RELATED: 'He was always dancing': Victim's family, friends want justice after fatal West Loop hit-and-run

The driver was issued traffic citations.

Neither the identity of the man who died nor that of the driver was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood