2 injured in fiery crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive exit ramp at Oakwood Blvd.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured in a crash on the DuSable Lake Shore Drive exit ramp in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood Tuesday night.What led to the crash was not immediately clear, and Chicago police have not yet commented on the incident. One of the cars burst into flames after crashing on Oakwood, just off the DuSable Lake Shore Drive exit ramp.One person was quickly arrested, police said. Police confirmed two other people were hurt. Chicago Fire Department officials said one person was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition, while the other was taken there in good condition.No further details were available.