3 injured in Grand Crossing crash after car hits church: Chicago police

A Chicago crash injured 3 after a car hit a church on East 75th Street in Grand Crossing, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured and several citations were issued Tuesday night, after a car slammed into a church on Chicago's South Side.

The driver of a sedan tried to overtake another vehicle about 10:50 p.m. in the 1200-block of East 75th Street in the city's Grand Crossing neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The other vehicle was turning right, and the sedan sideswiped it, causing it to hit the front of the church, CPD said.

SEE ALSO: Ex-NFL player Terrell Owens hit by vehicle in California after argument over basketball game

Three people were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, and several citations were issued, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood