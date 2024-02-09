Chicago police release image of pickup truck wanted in fatal Archer Heights hit-and-run

Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a pick-up truck wanted in an Archer Heights hit-and-run on Pulaski Road.

Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a pick-up truck wanted in an Archer Heights hit-and-run on Pulaski Road.

Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a pick-up truck wanted in an Archer Heights hit-and-run on Pulaski Road.

Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a pick-up truck wanted in an Archer Heights hit-and-run on Pulaski Road.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a white pick-up truck wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on the Southwest Side.

The crash happened around 4:52 p.m. in the 4300-block of South Pulaski Road.

The 68-year-old woman was crossing the street when police said she was struck, police said. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The pick-up truck, believed to be a Ford F150 or a RAM 1500, fled northbound on Pulaski Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood