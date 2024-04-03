1 dead, 3 critically injured after Kennedy Expressway crash downtown; Eisenhower exit closed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A major crash on the southbound Kennedy Expressway downtown Chicago closed a highway exit and critically injured four people Wednesday morning, Chicago fire and Illinois State Police officials said. One person later died, officials said.

Multiple ambulances were responding to the crash just after 11 a.m., CFD said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Four people were critically injured in the incident that involved two vehicles, CFD and state police said. Three were taken to Stroger Hospital, and one was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to Chicago fire.

State police later said one person died.

CFD said the crash took place near Adams and Monroe streets.

Police said the Interstate 90 southbound exit to the eastbound Eisenhower Expressway was closed for investigation.

It was not immediately clear how the crash occurred.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.