2 killed in fiery Kennedy Expressway rollover crash on NW Side, Illinois State Police say

A Chicago crash left 2 dead on the Kennedy Expressway, or I-90, at Addison Street early Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people died early Thursday morning in a fiery rollover crash on the Kennedy Expressway on Chicago's Northwest Side, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said troopers responded just after 2 a.m. to southbound Interstate 90 at Addison Street for a reported crash. The vehicle involved had rolled over and started on fire for unknown reasons, police said.

Both people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene. Theirs was the only vehicle involved, police said.

All southbound lanes were shut down, and reopened just after 3:30 a.m., police said.

