fatal crash

High-speed Lake Shore Drive crash injures 3, kills 1 near Monroe, Chicago police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

3 hurt, 1 killed in LSD crash at Monroe: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured and one died after a high-speed crash on Lake Shore Drive near Chicago's Loop early Wednesday morning left four cars crumpled.

Chicago police said a black Chrysler 300 was traveling north at a high rate of speed on Lake Shore Drive about 12:20 a.m. It was approaching Monroe Street when it lost control, and hit the rear end of a gray Toyota 4 Runner, which was also traveling north.

The Chrysler then slid sideways across all lanes of traffic into the southbound lanes, where it hit a silver Nissan Altima and a black GMC Yukon, police said.

Two male victims were in the Chrysler, CPD said. The driver died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and the passenger is listed as stable at Stroger Hospital, according to police.

RELATED: Chicago teen among 2 killed in I-90 Hoffman Estates crash involving deer

A male driver was in the Toyota, and he said he was not injured. A male driver was also in the Nissan, and he said he was not hurt.

The male driver of the GMC Yukon suffered minor injuries and was taken to Northwestern. He remained stable. The female passenger in the Yukon was taken to Stroger in critical condition, police said.

At one point, Lake Shore Drive was closed in both directions, while police investigated. But the northbound lanes reopened about 4:20 a.m. The southbound lanes reopened about 5 a.m.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopcar crashfatal crashlake shore drivecrash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Footage shows aftermath of crash involving Henry Ruggs III
Man, 32, killed while biking in River North remembered in vigil
Raiders release player Ruggs after fiery crashed that killed 1
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News