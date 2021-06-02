High-speed Lake Shore Drive crash injures 3, kills 1 near Monroe, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured and one died after a high-speed crash on Lake Shore Drive near Chicago's Loop early Wednesday morning left four cars crumpled.Chicago police said a black Chrysler 300 was traveling north at a high rate of speed on Lake Shore Drive about 12:20 a.m. It was approaching Monroe Street when it lost control, and hit the rear end of a gray Toyota 4 Runner, which was also traveling north.The Chrysler then slid sideways across all lanes of traffic into the southbound lanes, where it hit a silver Nissan Altima and a black GMC Yukon, police said.Two male victims were in the Chrysler, CPD said. The driver died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and the passenger is listed as stable at Stroger Hospital, according to police.A male driver was in the Toyota, and he said he was not injured. A male driver was also in the Nissan, and he said he was not hurt.The male driver of the GMC Yukon suffered minor injuries and was taken to Northwestern. He remained stable. The female passenger in the Yukon was taken to Stroger in critical condition, police said.At one point, Lake Shore Drive was closed in both directions, while police investigated. But the northbound lanes reopened about 4:20 a.m. The southbound lanes reopened about 5 a.m.