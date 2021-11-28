'He protected her': Family plans funeral for teen killed crossing street in Lawndale; girl also hurt

CHCIAGO (WLS) -- The family of a 14-year-old boy is planning his funeral after he was hit and killed while crossing the street in Lawndale Saturday night.Kaidon Bell and a 12-year-old girl were hit in the 4400-block of West Cermak Road around 7:30 p.m., according to police.Both families are asking for prayers as the girl remains in the hospital."It's not only a tragedy, but it's devastating," said Bell's older sister, Nekiara. "You know, I heard my grandma yell and scream and cry for the first time, and that just hurt me so bad."The family is broken at its core, recounting the moments family members tried driving through traffic to reach him."Cause literally, this is less than 2, 3 minutes away from the household," said Bell's cousin, Alexis Wilson. "We got a little confused when the paramedics pulled off with one individual in the ambulance. We thought it was him."But they never made it."I will say, it might've been a blessing because I wouldn't have wanted my mother to have seen them place him in the bag because if I would've gotten through the traffic in time enough, she would've saw that," Wilson added.Surveillance video shows 14-year-old Kaidon Bell and a friend leaving a gas station at Cermak Rd. and Kostner St. Saturday night, when seconds later a car can be seen speeding through the intersection.Police said Bell and the 12-year-old girl were struck after running into the street.Their bodies, thrown feet away and Bell died on the pavement while his friend was rushed to the hospital in critical condition."The young lady is still fighting for her life, so I would ask for everybody to pray for her family, also," Wilson said."I love him for being a protector of the young lady he was with because that's what he did. They all said that he protected her. So, I love him for that. I just wish he was home, that's all," Bell's sister added.Police said the 20-year-old driver of a gray Dodge Charger was given a ticket for not reducing speed and not yielding to pedestrians.The investigation is ongoing, police said, however, there are no charges involved in Kaidon's death."To not even try and slow down when you know you're approaching a light, I just don't understand it," Wilson said.The family is now left confused and wanting more from the very person police said struck and killed the teen."Life will never be the same," Wilson added."You have really hurt us and set us back, and we can't hear nothing from the person that did it. And that hurts the worst," Nekiara said.The family said Bell's funeral arrangements are pending after just laying to rest his older cousin, adding that the costs are mounting.