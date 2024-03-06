CTA bus hits pedestrian on West Side, officials say

A CTA bus hit a pedestrian at Pulaski and Cermak in Lawndale Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The person was taken to a hospital.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA bus hit a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side, a CTA spokesperson said.

A southbound No. 157 bus hit a pedestrian at Pulaski and Cermak roads in Lawndale, the CTA said.

Chicago fire officials said the pedestrian was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in an unknown condition.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.