CTA bus hits pedestrian on West Side, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA bus hit a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side, a CTA spokesperson said.
A southbound No. 157 bus hit a pedestrian at Pulaski and Cermak roads in Lawndale, the CTA said.
Chicago fire officials said the pedestrian was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in an unknown condition.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.
