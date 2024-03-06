School bus crashes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville; 2 children injured: CFD

A school bus crashed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Grand Avenue in Streeterville Wednesday afternoon, and 2 children were injured, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two children were taken to a nearby hospital Wednesday afternoon, after the school bus they were on crashed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago fire officials said.

The crash took place near Grand Avenue in the northbound lanes in Streeterville.

Chicago fire officials said two children were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic was slowly getting around the crash just before 4 p.m.

Emergency officials did not immediately provide additional information about how the crash occurred.

This is a developing story.