Chicago crash: Man, 2-year-old boy hit by vehicle on East Randolph, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and a toddler were hit by a vehicle downtown Chicago Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
The 37-year-old man and 2-year-old boy were crossing the street in the 400-block of East Randolph Street in the Loop just before 8:20 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, when a vehicle failed to stop and hit them, CPD said.
The boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, and remained stable, with unknown injuries, police said.
The man refused medical attention.
The driver was not injured, but was cited for the incident.
