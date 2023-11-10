Illinois State Police said a pedestrian was seriously injured in a Dan Ryan Expressway crash Thursday night after being hit near 71st Street.

Dan Ryan Expressway crash: Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit several times, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was hit several times by vehicles Thursday night while trying to walk across the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side, Illinois State Police said early Friday morning.

State police said the person walked onto the highway near 71st Street about 11:10 p.m. and was hit two or three times. The individual was seriously injured, and taken to a hospital, according to ISP.

Inbound Dan Ryan traffic was diverted off at 75th Street until about 4 a.m.

SEE ALSO: Gurnee police investigating after woman fatally struck by 2 cars

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about the injured person or any vehicles involved.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood