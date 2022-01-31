Chicago police officer injured in Morgan Park crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was injured in a crash Monday in Morgan Park.The officer was responding to a call for service just before 8:10 a.m. with lights and sirens activated in the 2700-block of West 111th Street, CPD said. The squad car was traveling in the opposite direction in the eastbound lane on 111th Street when it was hit by an SUV trying to turn left onto Fairfield Avenue, Chicago police said.The police car spun and hit a light pole, knocking it down.The officer was taken to Christ hospital in fair condition but remained stable.The driver of the SUV, a 47-year-old woman, refused medical treatment.No citations were issued.