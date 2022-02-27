car crash

Chicago police officers injured in North Lawndale crash

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CPD officers injured in North Lawndale crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago police officers were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in the West Side North Lawndale neighborhood.

The officers were responding to an emergency call about 1:40 p.m. with their lights and sirens activated when they hit a vehicle in an intersection in the 3700-block of West 16th Street, CPD said.

RELATED: 4, including 3 kids, injured after driver hits Chicago Fire Department vehicle on South Side: police

Those involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Chicago police.

It was not immediately clear how many officers were injured or if civilians were also injured.

CPD did not provide information about any possible citations issued.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonorth lawndaleofficer injuredcar crashpolice officer injuredchicago police departmentcrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Fire truck swerves to avoid car, crashes into building: VIDEO
SUV crashes into gas pump, causing fire
Reckless homicide charges filed in Loop crash that killed woman, 70
2 critically injured in multi-vehicle I-57 crash
TOP STORIES
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert
Fire truck swerves to avoid car, crashes into building: VIDEO
What are sanctions? A look at West's toughest measures yet on Russia
Russian, Ukraine war: Truck caravan, archdiocese show support in city
War via TikTok: Russia's new tool for propaganda machine
COVID IL: Chicago vaccine bus to give shots before restrictions lift
Chicago teen dance group makes signs, flags for pro-Ukraine rally
Show More
How the war in Ukraine could impact beer prices
Bars pull Russian vodka off shelves in protest, promote Ukraine brands
Chicago Weather: Plenty of sunshine Sunday
Surfers rush to rescue elderly man swept away by heavy current: WATCH
14 shot at Las Vegas hookah parlor; 1 death and 2 critical
More TOP STORIES News