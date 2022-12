Chicago crash leaves woman dead, 3 others seriously hurt on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed in a car crash on Chicago's West Side early Sunday morning.

Police said the woman who died was driving one of the cars involved in the crash near Lake and Lavergne in the South Austin neighborhood.

Her name has not yet been released by the medical examiner.

Three of her passengers were also hurt and were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said whoever was in the other car left by the time officers arrived.