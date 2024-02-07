Truck crashes into Auburn Gresham building

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A truck crashed into a building on the South Side Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said a vehicle was driving westbound in the 1800-block of West 79th Street at about 1:36 a.m. when it drove into oncoming traffic, causing a semi-truck to swerve and hit an oncoming vehicle on the driver's side. Video from the scene also showed the truck hit the side of the building.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle suffered a minor head injury and was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

