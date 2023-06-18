WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 dead in South Side crash after car hits pole, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 18, 2023 11:03AM
2 dead in South Side crash after car hits pole, Chicago police say
EMBED <>More Videos

A Chicago crash left 2 dead on West 87th Street, CPD says. Chicago police are investigating the incident involving a male and female victim.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were found dead after a crash on Chicago's South Side Saturday night, Chicago police said.

A black sedan may have been traveling at a high rate of speed east in the 400-block of West 87th Street about 11:05 p.m., when it jumped the curb and hit a pole, police said.

Police responded to the crash and found unidentified male and female victims inside the vehicle. They were pronounced deceased on the scene. The male victim had been driving, police said.

RELATED: Alleged shooter critically injures man in River North before crashing vehicle on West Side: CPD

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW