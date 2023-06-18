A Chicago crash left 2 dead on West 87th Street, CPD says. Chicago police are investigating the incident involving a male and female victim.

2 dead in South Side crash after car hits pole, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were found dead after a crash on Chicago's South Side Saturday night, Chicago police said.

A black sedan may have been traveling at a high rate of speed east in the 400-block of West 87th Street about 11:05 p.m., when it jumped the curb and hit a pole, police said.

Police responded to the crash and found unidentified male and female victims inside the vehicle. They were pronounced deceased on the scene. The male victim had been driving, police said.

RELATED: Alleged shooter critically injures man in River North before crashing vehicle on West Side: CPD

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood