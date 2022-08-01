West Elsdon crash: SUV hits tree, then grocery store; occupants flee, Chicago police say

The car and front of the store appeared to be heavily damaged.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An SUV crashed into a West Elsdon grocery store early Monday morning before its occupants fled, Chicago police said.

CPD said the driver of an Infiniti SUV was traveling south at a high rate of speed on Pulaski Road just after 1 a.m., when he lost control and hit a tree and then the front of a Pete's Market in the 5800-block of South Pulaski.

The people in the SUV ran away, and there are no injuries reported in the incident.

CPD did not immediately release any information about possible charges in the incident.