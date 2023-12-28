Old Irving Park crash: Chicago police seeking information in hit-and-run that critically injured man

Chicago police need the public's help in a hit-and-run crash that took place on West Irving Park Road last week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a hit-and-run driver that was driving one of two vehicles that hit and critically injured a pedestrian last week on the Northwest Side.

CPD said a 55-year-old man was exiting the CTA Irving Park Blue Line station in the 4100-block of West Irving Park Road just after 1:05 a.m. Dec. 20 when a gray pick-up truck hit him under the Kennedy Expressway.

The vehicle kept driving east on Irving Park Road toward Pulaski Road after the incident, CPD said.

The man was then hit by a black Jeep, which stopped at the scene, police said.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, police said.

There was not an update on his condition Thursday morning.

No citations are pending against the Jeep driver, police said.

The stretch of road has the CTA Blue Line stop, a Metra platform and the expressway, leading to a dangerous combination of drivers and pedestrians.

Anyone with information on the Old Irving Park incident is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

